A Corporate Criminal Consoles the Judge

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's probation said he was "a total failure in this job," expressing frustration he hasn't been able to put a stop to wildfires sparked by the utility or get the company to change its behavior.

During a hearing on Monday, as the end of criminal probation for the company approaches, U.S. District Judge William Alsup — never one to beat around the bush in court — didn't hide his exasperation with PG&E.

A PG&E lawyer assured the judge that the utility had in fact learned valuable safety lessons. (Presumably, the lawyer managed to say that with a straight face.)

In short, Alsup wants "criminals like PG&E" to fess up and take responsibility for what they've done instead of tying themselves in legal knots to protect the beleaguered corporation.

I find the judge's straight talk wonderfully refreshing, but am definitely not holding my breath for PG&E and its lawyers to act any differently.