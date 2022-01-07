COVID Hospitalizations: See How Each California County Is Doing

But while this explosive increase in case counts — going into the third year of the pandemic — is raising understandable alarm, many health experts say the focus should be less on new infections than on COVID-19 hospital admissions, which are climbing at a much slower rate than they were during last winter’s surge, when very few people were vaccinated.

"As you get further on and the infections become less severe, it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said Sunday on ABC. He noted that while omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, it also appears to generally cause less serious illness — especially among people who are fully vaccinated — and is therefore not as accurate an indicator of where things stand.

Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at UC Irvine, doubled down on that position.

"Hospitalizations are where the rubber meets the road," Noymer told The Associated Press. Although not perfect, he added, "it’s a more objective measure. If I had to choose one metric, I would choose the hospitalization data."

This is not to say that COVID hospitalizations aren't climbing: In California, there were 8,671 confirmed patients in hospitals on Wednesday, up nearly 175% from a month ago. But that pales in comparison to the wave of COVID hospitalizations last year, which peaked at close to 21,000, and stretched many hospitals throughout the state to their breaking points. And also unlike last year, the number of COVID-related deaths has remained largely stable over the past two weeks.

The following map, based on California Department of Public Health Data, and updated daily, shows the total number of reported hospital patients per county who have confirmed or suspected cases of COVID, as well as the number of those patients in hospital intensive care units (ICUs). It also shows the remaining number of ICU beds available in each county and the rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.



