Combating Climate Anxiety: How Young Activists in California are Taking Action

"I've always been told to do it for your children, save the future for the next generation," said Michaelson. "And what I've realized is, at this current rate, there's no saving the next generation. We're seeing the effects right now."

Michaelson is leading a student initiative to transition her school district off fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy by 2030. A similar campaign has already been passed by the Los Angeles Unified School District. Since their commitment in 2007 to becoming an environmentally friendly urban school district, they've decreased their electricity, natural gas and water usage and have developed more green spaces across the district. Michaelson says she was able to connect with a few of the leaders from LAUSD's campaign, which pushed her to begin her own in Long Beach. But, while she’s passionate about her activism, she also says her parents and many of the adults involved in the campaign just want her and her peers to have a normal teenage life.

"What I'm realizing is this isn't normal," she said. "This shouldn't be normal. We shouldn't have to be rallying for a future."

But the fact is, it’s hard to ignore these issues when the stakes around climate change feel so urgent.

In the Bay Area, leaders like Nik Evasco act as mentors to support young organizers as they continue to grow as climate leaders. Evasco is a Youth Climate Organizer and Program Manager with 350BayArea, a non-profit organization that focuses on fossil fuel resistance. They lead the youth mobilizing team on local and statewide campaigns.

"Young people are going to be impacted for the majority of their lives by whatever climate is to come or is happening right now," Evasco said. "So there really is this kind of shift that I've noticed where it's put youth in front, of course. You can't have a movement that's not being led by directly impacted communities."

But, Evasco points out these communities often don't have the resources they need to push through sustainable changes at a higher level. Which can foster feelings of frustration and burnout for many of these young activists. Evasco coined this idea as the youth hope industrial complex.

“It's kind of like a double edged sword of you bring us all the solutions and then you take the lead, and then the flip side of it is that there's no payoff in the political or policy sphere,” Evasco said.