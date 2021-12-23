Ahead of the Holidays, California Prosecutors Warn of Surge in DUI Crashes

“This has been a very stressful time for everybody,” added Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. “Alcohol sales have gone up, alcohol consumption has gone up.”

The increase in people killed in DUI crashes in California “echoes a similar trend occurring nationwide,” California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Fran Clader said separately.

She cited a June warning from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that early estimates showed an increase in traffic fatalities nationwide in 2020. The agency listed the leading causes as impaired driving, speeding, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

California’s second largest county “is struggling with its worst episode of deadly DUI crashes in two decades,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, with 37 deaths to date — about double its historical average.

Sacramento County vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated cases climbed incrementally from 2017 through last year, but more than doubled this year from 12 to 27.

Among the victims is Mike Dodson, 76, who died three weeks after he was struck while biking on a popular Sacramento County paved trail in June, said Schubert. A 25-year-old man faces murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

