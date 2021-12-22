California to Require Booster Shots for Health Care Workers

“The staffing shortages we are experiencing are worse than ever,” Kiyomi Burchill, group vice president for policy for the California Hospital Association, said in an interview Tuesday before Newsom made his announcement about booster shots.

California is poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.

But experts say the nation's most populous state is likely to avoid the worst scenario — spikes in hospitalizations and deaths — because most Californians have either been vaccinated or already been infected. That gives a higher level or protection against the omicron variant that, while not guaranteeing people won't get sick, means they are less likely to need to go to the hospital.

“It's a highly transmissible respiratory virus and people are going to get it. And they are going to get it every winter,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of infectious diseases at UCSF. “We have to go toward measuring our true success with a disease, which is how we're doing with hospitalizations.”

More than 70% of the state's nearly 40 million residents have been fully vaccinated while 42% have gotten a booster shot. As of Monday omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States.

Much about omicron remains unknown. Scientists say omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and, in initial studies, appears to generally cause less severe illness. Early research suggests those who are fully vaccinated will need a third shot for the best chance at preventing infection, but even without the extra dose, vaccination should still offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

Computer models used by state officials to forecast the virus say hospitalizations will stay steady through the holidays and dip slightly in mid-January.

“I'm on the fence a little bit about how horrible this is,” said Dr. Brad Pollock, associate dean for public health sciences at UC Davis School of Medicine. “We’re going to have more people infected because of the more transmissible variant. It may be a little less virulent, which means it causes less symptoms.”

In San Diego, researchers recently discovered the highest levels of coronavirus since February in a wastewater treatment plant that serves about 2.3 million people.

“Every time we've seen that kind of increase in the wastewater, a couple of weeks later we see an increase in cases,” said Rob Knight, a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine.