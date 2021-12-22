Following A Tumultuous Redistricting Process, California Unveils New Electoral Maps

"The great concern for many of us here in San Jose is that [we] will be the only major city in the United States that will not be able to say that they have a member of Congress whose district includes a majority of residents from that city," Mayor Liccardo said.

"And that has great concern for me as mayor because for the next 10 years, I want to know there's someone in Washington who believes that our city's interests are primary and is not going to put the interests of perhaps wealthier, more influential and affluent suburbs above those of the one million residents of my city," he added.

But not everyone saw it that way. Whoever represents those four districts in Congress will likely have San Jose top of mind. Whether the same can be said for some of the constituents in more rural parts of those districts remains to be seen.

Paul Mitchell of Political Data, Inc. said his concern is not whether the new San Jose lines will make it harder for “community interests in Monterey and San Benito to elect a candidate … with the principle focus of what's good for the farmworkers in the southern portion of the district because they are not the plurality of the voting strength or political power in those districts.”

The new maps had to eliminate one of California’s 53 congressional districts and that ended up being the Los Angeles district now represented by Democrat Alan Lowenthal, who recently announced his retirement. The new district includes parts of L.A. and Orange counties and it’s unclear who will run to represent it.