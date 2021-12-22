Following A Tumultuous Redistricting Process, California Unveils New Electoral Maps

In fact the prospect of the new districts no doubt contributed to decisions by five members of Congress, four Democrats and Central Valley Republican Devin Nunes, to leave their jobs without seeking reelection.
In the greater Bay Area, Democrat Josh Harder’s district anchored in Modesto will have more registered Republicans than his current one, leaving some to think he may run in a friendlier district nearby. (Members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent.)
The new lines will likely make it harder for some Republicans to win reelection, including David Valadao (R-Hanford), Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) and Michelle Steel (R- Seal Beach).
Overall the new maps will make about a half dozen congressional districts competitive, a stark difference from other states where politicians gerrymander seats to protect incumbents.
The commission also drew new lines for Assembly, Senate and Board of Equalization seats. In San Francisco earlier versions of the lines mobilized minority groups to push for diverse districts.
David Lee with the Chinese American Voters Education Committee said minority groups were alarmed by earlier maps that would have divided their political power.
And in fact, split the Asian-American community, split the African-American community, split the LGBT community and a lot less communities,” said Lee. “And I think that more than anything brought all of us together.”
Lee was especially worried about the 17th assembly district held by David Chiu, until he stepped down to become City Attorney.
“We had to organize and get people out and bombard the commission meetings with comments and input. And ultimately, they listened,” Lee said.
Self-described “district whisperer” Paul Mitchell said a similar process played out in regions of the state with large Black populations.
“In the Bay Area, in the East Bay they drew not just the Oakland district but also a Richmond/Vallejo district that will empower the Black community to have a greater voice in those elections,” Mitchell said.
The commission's work was delayed and complicated by the pandemic, which slowed down the 2020 Census and made in-person meetings difficult. While some lauded the ultimate product if not the process as a model for other states, David Lee said the panel never lived up to its promise to make the process fully transparent and accessible to all.