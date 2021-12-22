The Not-So-Super Store

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a dozen district attorneys sued Walmart on Monday for allegedly dumping hazardous waste in landfills across the state.

Walmart appears to have a pattern of illegally dumping toxic things like insecticide, paint and lithium batteries in landfills and has paid out millions of dollars as far back as 2010.

In 2013, Walmart paid $81 million to 16 California counties and the state of Missouri for dumping pollutants down the drain.

$81 million may sound like a lot of money, until you remember that the company reported around $560 billion in revenue in 2021.

I have a sinking feeling the mega-retailer may look at these cute li'l settlements as a cost of doing business.