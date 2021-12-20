Bay Area Could See More Rain This Week, Travel Troubles Likely in Tahoe Region

California is facing a stormy holiday week, with more rain expected in the Bay Area and heavy mountain snowfall in the Sierra, forecasters said Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts a rainfall of 2-3 inches for the week in San Francisco, the Peninsula and the East Bay. Parts of the North Bay will also see a similar amount but areas farther up north, like Cloverdale in Sonoma County, could end up getting between 3-4 inches. The South Bay could see a bit less precipitation, with 1.5-2 inches of rain predicted for San Jose.

While these rain totals are expected over the course of the week, the NWS shared on Twitter that residents should still prepare for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential for debris flows/mudslides.