Some California School Districts Are Pushing Back Vaccine Mandate Deadlines

Unprepared to add thousands of students to their independent study programs, several large California school districts opted this week to roll back their vaccine mandate deadlines.

West Contra Costa Unified board members voted Wednesday to push their vaccine deadline back from Jan. 3 to Feb.18, while ramping up outreach to get more students vaccinated. Thousands of families had not submitted their childrens’ Covid-19 vaccine verifications in order to continue in-person instruction.

And just the day before, Los Angeles Unified’s school board voted to give students 12 and older until fall 2022 to receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. By doing so they scrapped their original deadline of the start of the spring 2021 semester, Jan. 10, and aligned with the state’s vaccine mandate timeline.

Though anti-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate groups are declaring the deadline delay a win, school board members have made it clear that the decisions were not to appease them. Rather, as Los Angeles Unified school board member Jackie Goldberg said Tuesday, the decisions were made to avoid destabilizing the school environment for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, since independent study programs like L.A.’s City of Angeles remain short-staffed.

“I want to tell those of you who come and say you think you’ve pushed us back: No, you didn’t,” Goldberg said. “The mandate remains.”