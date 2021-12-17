California's Jobless Rate Falls to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But Still Remains Highest in the Nation

Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state’s unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released Friday.

Even though California’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in November from 7.3% in October, the state still has the highest jobless rate of all U.S. states, according to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data showed that California employers filled 45,700 new jobs last month. That’s less than half of the jobs the state gained in October, but it was still enough to account for nearly 22% of all U.S. job growth in November.