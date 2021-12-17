Justice Department Breaks off Talks on Compensation for Migrant Families Separated at US-Mexico Border

Gelernt said the Justice Department did not explain why it was walking away from the talks.

"We can see no reason for this other than this administration does not want to use any political capital to help these children," Gelernt said. "History will not judge this decision kindly."

In a statement, the Department of Justice said the parties have been unable to reach a settlement, but "we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy."

The controversial immigration policy was dismantled within Biden's first week as president.

In all, the Trump administration separated more than 5,000 families who crossed into the U.S. without visas. Under the policy, adults who entered the U.S. from the southern border were prosecuted for illegal entry. Because children cannot be imprisoned with adults, they were taken into separate federal facilities.

Government reports ultimately found the administration had no clear plan nor had it allocated resources to help reunite parents or guardians with their children when it implemented its zero tolerance policy. Hundreds of families remain separated, many more say they are still suffering the effects of the separation. And more than 100 have brought claims seeking monetary damages from the government, Gelernt said.

Republicans and Democrats eventually appeared united against the draconian policy, calling it a humanitarian failure. President Biden called it a "moral and national shame." And settlement talks proceeded quietly behind closed doors for several months — until October, when the Wall Street Journal broke the story that financial compensation amounts could reach as high as $450,000 per person in some cases.

