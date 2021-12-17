Einstein and Hubble Once Looked Into These Iconic LA Telescopes. Now, You Can Rent Them



Superstars of astro science like Edwin Hubble, George Ellery Hale and Albert Einstein have looked through them.

And you can too.

In fact, anyone can rent the scopes for the whole night. The rental includes an astronomer to guide your trip through the astonishing wonders of the dark and endless firmament. And snacks.

The 100-ton dome wails like a metallic banshee as it slowly turns to accommodate the view of the 60-inch telescope, a move it’s been making since things began here so long ago.

“In 1908, it was the largest telescope in the world,” said telescope operator Tom Mason. He’s one of a devoted cadre of amateur astronomers and retired engineers who keep things going atop Mt. Wilson. He’s been volunteering at the Observatory for 17 years.

“It was the first telescope placed on a mountain this size,” he continues. “It was the first real enactment of the mirror-reflecting type telescope. So you have a lot of history here.”

In the early part of the 20th century, conventional wisdom held that refracting telescopes were the only professional grade instruments. Mt. Wilson’s mirror-based, reflecting technology proved that notion untrue, setting a new industry standard.

The telescope is a sight to behold. It’s an industrial lattice work of tubular steel angled toward a crack in the dome like a cannon. It’s about the size of a crouching tyrannosaurus rex. It’s painted baby blue.

The tube got here 113 years ago on the back of a truck that barely made it up the winding dirt road from Pasadena.

The unbelievably delicate, 60-inch mirror that’s the reflecting heart of the scope arrived by a team of pack mules.

Since the machine opened its enormous eye on the skies, it’s lived to become the granddaddy of virtually every modern scope in existence.

And while Los Angeles constantly grows and mutates upon itself, demolishing and building, again and again, year after year, on Mt. Wilson, things barely change.

“Now, do we have the technology to hook this up to a computer and guide it?” asks Mason. “Yes. But Mt. Wilson is not willing to trust it to a computer and that’s why we still operate it by hand.”

They don’t trust it to a computer. It’s a notion that’s absolutely breathtaking in this day and age. The observatory operates on a DC power system that’s been refurbished over the years.

The operator’s desk is a simple control center that features buttons. Buttons you press to make things move. That’s it.

And don’t even think about cell reception up here.

That means you can look down the scope’s eyepiece at an ancient, long-dead star still beaming its ghost light toward earth, but you can’t text anyone about it.

This little dust spot, Earth

Many celestial mysteries were solved at the observatory.

Scientist Harlow Shapley worked at Mt. Wilson from 1914 to 1921. He used the telescopes to determine the size of the Milky Way Galaxy. Yes, the size of the galaxy. This guy you’ve never heard of did that.