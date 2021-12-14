State's Proposed Cut to Rooftop Solar Incentives Also Aims to Protect Lower-Income Residents

The utilities and the state peg that cost at $3 billion. The solar industry disputes that number, saying it doesn't take into effect the savings for everyone when the utilities need to build fewer power plants and transmission lines due to more residential solar.

"Today's net energy metering program disproportionately hurts lower income Californians who don't own homes and who can't afford rooftop solar," said Kathy Fairbanks, spokesperson for Affordable Clean Energy for All, a coalition that represents the utilities. "They're paying higher utility bills to cover solar system costs for primarily wealthier Californians."

But proponents of the program – including many environmental groups and solar companies – say that argument is baseless, and utility companies are trying to preserve their profits.

"Just under half of all new solar is now going into working and middle-class neighborhoods," said David Rosenfeld, who runs Solar Rights Alliance, a nonprofit that's one of 600 groups in the Save California Solar Coalition. "And we should be focused on accelerating that. But instead, the utilities' proposals would send us backwards."

Mohit Chhabra, a senior scientist at the National Resources Defense Council, said the CPUC proposal wound up striking a balance that displeased both sides: the solar companies and utilities.

"This decision’s really trying to thread the needle between encouraging more rooftop solar adoption, focusing subsidies on lower income customers while making sure that rate impacts are kept in check so that those who don't or can't have solar suffer," said Chhabra. "It's impossible to please everybody. This decision is about balance and I think it achieves a fair balance."

The CPUC's proposal would still allow residential solar customers to sell their excess energy back to the power companies, but at a significantly lower rate. Solar customers would also have to pay a grid charge based on how many kilowatts of energy they produce; it would cost $40 to $50 for most homes.

The charges aren't as great as what the utilities wanted. PG&E spokeswoman Ari Vanrenen called the proposal a "step in the right direction to modernize California's outdated rooftop solar program." But she indicated the utility – the state's largest – would like to see regulators put higher charges on rooftop solar customers, but she declined to give specifics.

Southern California Edison said the proposal would reduce the burden on non-solar customers. San Diego Gas & Electric declined to comment, with spokesman Anthony Wagner saying the utility needed more time to review the proposal.

CPUC Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves said the reforms are aimed at creating fairness while ensuring the financial benefits are still strong enough to encourage people to go solar. Regulators also proposed creating a $600 million fund to help low income households afford solar and storage.

The changes would apply to new solar customers, but the new charges would be phased in over four years. People who already have panels on their homes wouldn't operate under the new system until they've had their panels for 15 years. If they take advantage of a roughly $3,200 subsidy to build storage systems, they would move onto the new rate structure right away.

Residential rooftop solar reduces the demand on the electric grid up to 25% during the day, according to the CPUC. But California's peak household energy demand is from 6 to 9 p.m., when the state mostly relies on fossil fuels to power the energy grid.

The CPUC's proposal encourages people who already have solar panels to switch to storage by raising the power rates during those peak evening hours. And it would allow anyone with rooftop solar to install panels that provide up to 150% of the power they typically need. That would encourage people to switch to electrical appliances or buy electric cars they can charge at home, CPUC Commissioner Guzman Aceves said.

"How do we transform a program that's about distributed solar – capturing the sun – to a program that has to do with a period when the sun is down?" Guzman Aceves said. "That's what this reform is about."

But the solar industry warned the higher costs will discourage people from going solar in the first place, said Bernadette Del Chiaro of the California Solar and Storage Association, which represents 700 businesses in the industry.

"If you make solar more expensive, you make the battery more expensive. It is that simple," she said.

The CPUC commissioners could change the proposal before voting on it early next year.