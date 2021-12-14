Another Sheriff in Town...

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement on Saturday saying that California would let private citizens sue "those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets," employing the same legal tactic Texas is using to outlaw most abortions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law last May that would essentially pass off the enforcement of new abortion restrictions to private citizens, who could be awarded $10,000 for suing abortion providers and others who "aid and abet" the procedures.

After the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Texas law to remain in effect, an incensed Newsom vowed to follow suit . . . but for assault weapons and ghost guns.

No matter which side of the culture war you're on, deputizing private citizens so a law can withstand judicial review sure doesn't seem like the best way to run a country.