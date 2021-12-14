Scores of California Students Still Lack Proof of Vaccination as School Mandate Deadlines Approach

That means weeks ahead of the district’s mandate deadline, the status of about 8,000 students remains unknown. Students who aren’t fully vaccinated by then will either have to enroll in the district’s independent study program or leave the district altogether.

It’s likely that many families simply haven’t gotten around to submitting their children’s vaccination status. The state touts that more than 70% of children ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but parents must still submit their children’s proof of vaccine to districts with mandates in order to continue in-person instruction.

But the sheer number of holdouts so close to the deadline is stoking anxiety among officials in districts like WCCUSD, who fear that their short-staffed virtual education alternatives will be quickly overwhelmed by the an onslaught of unvaccinated students.

“The reality is that we have a virtual academy that doesn’t have enough teachers,” WCCUSD's Chief Academic Officer LaResha Martin told EdSource. Superintendent Kenneth “Chris” Hurst, at a school board meeting last Wednesday, said he no longer believes the Jan. 3 deadline for the vaccine mandate is tenable, and intends to propose pushing the date back, possibly to July 2022 to align with the state’s student vaccine mandate.

In the meantime, the district is boosting its outreach efforts and hosting vaccine clinics. Martin laid out some options for dealing with the potential flood of independent study students: The district will continue trying to quickly hire teachers, and could propose transferring unvaccinated teachers to the virtual academy — although those teachers are not required to move to different schools. Currently, 85% of school staff have provided proof of vaccination, according to the district.

Similar situations are playing out in other districts throughout California.

In Los Angeles Unified — which enrolls about one-fifth of California’s students — some 34,000 students have still not complied with the district’s vaccine mandate, the Los Angeles Times reported last week. That's more than twice as many students as are currently enrolled in the district's independent study program.

While noting that more than 86% of its eligible students have been vaccinated, the district on Friday announced a proposal to allow unvaccinated students to continue in-person instruction until the 2022 fall semester, at which point they would have to enroll in independent study if still unvaccinated. That proposal will go before the school board on Dec. 14.