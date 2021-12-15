Incarcerated Californians Are Still Struggling to Collect Their Stimulus Payments

Jacobo had never filed taxes before he submitted a return to get his stimulus money, so it was easier for his checks to get snagged, because the IRS didn’t have a previous record of him.

Jacobo said he didn’t want the money for himself: “The only thing I would do is spend it all on commissary. So I released it to a friend of mine here and he put it in Western Union and sent it, I've sent it down to help my kids.”

Jacobo’s daughter and grandchildren live in Southern California. When he finally got his money, Jacobo says, they were able to pay down bills and rent.

“I was just happy that I could help them because I've never done anything for them before in my life. So it was, yeah, I was happy I could do something for them,” he said.

In December of 2020, Robert Abeyta, back at Santa Rita Jail, finally got his money. His bail was a little over a thousand dollars, he said, so getting his stimulus money also meant getting his freedom. In California, it costs about $94 a day to house a jail inmate, so state taxpayers likely doled out over $14-thousand to cover Abeyta's time in lock up while he waited for federal money he was due.

His public defender, Joseph Goldstein-Breyer, said Abeyta has used the extra time on the outside to start turning his life around, "Since he was out of custody, Mr. Abeyta had the opportunity to jump through so many hoops to get his life together. I had a laundry list I could bring to the District Attorney to say, 'don't interrupt this wonderful, healthy momentum he has'."

In the year that Abeyta has been out of jail, said Goldstein-Breyer, he has enrolled in treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues. He has also been hired as an agent for a government support program to distribute what are colloquially known as “Obamaphones” to low-income people.

Abeyta is taking biology and history classes at Coastline College and has had his driver’s license restored. “At first, he was renting a car to get to all of these commitments and then, because of saving money through work and improving his credit score, he was able to buy a 2019 Kia Niro, which he’s so proud of,” Goldstein-Breyer added.

Last week, Abeyta resolved his most recent charge without receiving additional jail time.

Where are we now?

According to Deputy Sheriff Dean White at Santa Rita, as of the end of August 2021, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is no longer returning stimulus payments it receives on behalf of people incarcerated there. That means, for about 10 months after the class action suit confirmed people locked up were eligible for this money, those incarcerated at Santa Rita were still having to use workarounds to get their money.

White says that, the jail also established a hotline connecting its residents with tax assistance volunteers through the Alameda County Social Services Agency.

According to advocates at Bay Legal, after considerable back and forth between their team and officials at Santa Rita, the jail set up a process to give people more flexibility around phone use, and allows them to use them to use a fax machine to send documents to the IRS if they have gotten stuck on hold three times for 45 minutes. Santa Rita’s Deputy White corroborated the details of the current process, with slight adjustments, saying the inmates needed to be stuck on hold for an hour and that Santa Rita would lend them support by emailing the IRS as well.

Advocates at the Santa Rita Jail Hotline also say they are no longer receiving regular calls from people incarcerated there about stimulus payment issues.

Gregoratos at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office says his office has been receiving checks on behalf of folks incarcerated in the county throughout the pandemic. To date, they have assisted over 200 prisoners in getting their money and have released about 100 payments to family members of those incarcerated.

There are currently around 150,000 people incarcerated in California prisons and jails. This reporting represents experiences of people only in county jails; it does not speak to how folks in state prisons have fared. CDCR told KQED it is not tracking how many prisoners have received payments.

"I think it would be really helpful to have some transparency about what the current status is of the backlog. If the IRS thinks it needs more resources to get through that expeditiously, then I think it would be good for the public to know that and for Congress to act," said, Lieff Cabreser’s Yaman Salahi.

For incarcerated people who have yet to pursue the funds, Salahi, said the IRS has said it will still accept their tax returns. For those who've already submitted returns, it's unclear how many haven’t gotten their stimulus, but, he said, his office is continues to get calls and letters almost daily from people still waiting for their money.

"We're getting into almost two years after the first set of stimulus payments were passed and authorized by Congress. The whole point, and it's in the law that Congress passed, was to have the IRS issue [the payments] as rapidly as possible. And I think two years later is not rapid."