We'll Miss You, Don Asmussen

Don Asmussen, a much-loved Bay Area cartoonist who worked for The San Francisco Chronicle, has died after a long fight with cancer.

Before working at the Chronicle, Don drew for The San Francisco Examiner, which is where our cartoons began to share space in the newspaper (yes, an actual paper) and where I was lucky enough to meet him.

I will always remember Don as one of the funniest, most innovative cartoonists I've ever known — and can safely say that opinion is unanimous among every political cartoonist I know.

Some cartoonists are funny. Don was FUNNY.

He will be missed terribly, but we are fortunate to have his biting, hilarious body of work to look back on whenever we need a little lift.