With Standardized Testing Out, UC Explores Next Steps in Making Admissions More Equitable

For example, this year, some schools have had substitute teachers for two consecutive semesters in certain classes, Penman said. That’s something he said is worth considering in admissions because it “can make a big difference in a student’s learning experience,” as students generally have better educational outcomes when they have stable and qualified teachers.

It can be especially difficult for admission officials to fully understand the local context of schools that are located far away from their given campus. At UC Irvine in Orange County, admissions staff often have little information about schools in areas like the Central Valley and the northernmost parts of the state near the Oregon border, said Dale Leaman, executive director of undergraduate admissions at the campus.

Leaman said he “would love to have more resources” so his staff can visit those schools.

“I think we have a responsibility to the entire state. We have a responsibility to the students in Eureka and the students in Redding and the students in Chico,” Leaman said.

Reading applications

This year, UC saw a major spike in the number of applications it received for freshman admission. Across the nine campuses, about 32,000 more students applied for freshman admission in fall 2021 compared to fall 2020, an 18% jump.

The big increase has overwhelmed some campuses because they haven’t been able to hire more application readers to review and score applications. That can be a detriment to students because it means, on average, their applications are getting less attention than they did when the campuses received fewer applications.

“The increase in applications requires a lot more time. Our staff, they are stretched so thin,” said Michelle Whittingham, the associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at UC Santa Cruz. That campus received 61,708 applications for freshman admission in fall 2021, up from 55,003 the previous year.

Whittingham said the campus typically employs about 50 readers. Increasing that by anywhere from 25% to 50% would be a big help, she added.

Campuses across UC could also be more efficient with how they review applications, said Jesse Rothstein, a professor of public policy at UC Berkeley and an expert in college admissions. For example, Rothstein said he’s suggested that Berkeley admissions staff give more thorough reviews to applicants who have a realistic chance of being admitted and spend less time with applications that aren’t competitive.

UC considers 13 factors when reviewing applications, ranging from grade point average to extracurriculars to any special circumstances a student faces — such as a disability, low family income or a student being the first in their family to attend college.

“They have to read a lot of applications quickly,” Rothstein said. “They’re somewhat underfunded and under pressure. And that means that they don’t give each application the time it deserves. And I think there’s a lot that the universities can do in the details to make sure that applications do get the care they deserve.”

Guaranteeing admission

In-state students who graduate in the top 9% of their high school class are offered guaranteed admission to UC. But those students aren’t guaranteed that they will be admitted to the campus of their choice, just that they’ll be accepted to at least one of the campuses, even if it’s one they didn’t apply to.