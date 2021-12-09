With Standardized Testing Out, UC Explores Next Steps in Making Admissions More Equitable

The University of California’s historic move to abandon standardized exams may not be the last of changes coming to the admissions process for the public university system.
That’s the expectation of college access advocates and admissions experts who say ditching the SAT and ACT should be only the first step in making admissions more equitable across UC, which has nine undergraduate campuses. UC has stopped using those exams at all in admissions and made clear last month that it has no intention of replacing them with a different standardized test. UC made those decisions in response to criticism that the tests are biased against students from lower-income families, disabled students and Black and Latino students.
“I hope we didn’t give so much weight to the impact of removing the tests, such that everybody’s expecting the demographics of who’s coming will now look dramatically different,” said Michal Kurlaender, a professor of education policy at UC Davis whose research includes college preparation and access. “There are definitely huge equity concerns with the SAT. But I am also worried that in removing it, there’s going to be this assumption that now our system is equitable and outcomes will look better. That isn’t going to happen naturally.”
Other ways the UC can make admissions more equitable include working more closely with K-12 schools to better understand their applicants and possibly even guaranteeing admission to more students who meet certain criteria, Kurlaender and other admissions experts say. UC campus officials also say they could use more funding to expand student capacity and hire more staff to help with reviewing the growing number of applications that have been submitted since the tests were dropped.
Admissions decisions are made by UC’s campuses, but system leaders also have acknowledged the need to make UC more accessible. Board of Regents Chair Cecilia Estolano said at last month’s regents meeting that when UC reviews student applications, they are dealing with “generations of educational inequity and baked-in discrimination,” adding that the university system must “continuously evaluate the effectiveness” of how admissions decisions are made.