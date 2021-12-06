Detention for Parents

The Marin County couple who knowingly sent their child to school with COVID in Corte Madera were issued a "corrective action" by the school district.

The superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District, Brett Geithman, said the action was confidential.

Luckily, only a handful of students were infected (thank you, face masks!) as a result of the parents' thoughtless actions. Still, about 75 students were exposed to the virus from the eight cases, the superintendent said.

I sure hope the corrective action involves writing heartfelt, handwritten apologies to all the people who live in the school district ... and all the grandparents, children not yet vaccinated and people who are immunocompromised who could've been exposed.