A Watery Sneak Peek

King tides are here, with the National Weather Service warning that localized flooding is expected around the bay during weekend high tides.

The biggest tides of the year (the highest highs and lowest lows) happen when the orbits of the earth, sun and moon align just so.

And if you like king tides, you're in luck!

Thanks to human-caused climate change, before long all of our high tides will be as high as the current king tides.

Which means the king tides will be higher, too.

And so on, and so on . . .