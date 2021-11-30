Handing Gov. Gavin Newsom and the prison guards union a temporary victory, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for prison workers from taking effect.

You read that right, Newsom and the California Correctional Peace Officers Association have been on the same side in court, fighting against mandatory vaccines for people who work in prisons — even as the virus has infected more than half of the state's incarcerated population since the pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, our pro-science governor has pushed vaccine mandates .... unless you're in the union that oh-so-coincidentally gave him a million and a half dollars to fend off the recent effort to recall him.

How's that for some clear (as mud) public health messaging?