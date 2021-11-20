KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore
Cartoon: Kyle Rittenhouse stands with a smoking AR-15 over "Justice" who has been shot saying, "I feared for my life."Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2020, was acquitted of all charges on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who (then 17) crossed state lines with an AR-15-style rifle and testified he was planning to act as a medic, sobbed as the verdict was read in the courtroom.

Personally, I haven't seen too many paramedics lugging around assault rifles, but the jury apparently believed that Rittenhouse was an armed medic who feared for his life.

It's a bad day for justice but a great day for right-wing vigilantes.

 

