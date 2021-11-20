Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2020, was acquitted of all charges on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who (then 17) crossed state lines with an AR-15-style rifle and testified he was planning to act as a medic, sobbed as the verdict was read in the courtroom.

Personally, I haven't seen too many paramedics lugging around assault rifles, but the jury apparently believed that Rittenhouse was an armed medic who feared for his life.

It's a bad day for justice but a great day for right-wing vigilantes.