'They Can Literally Get Away With Murder': Bay Area Activists, Leaders React to Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict

Cat Brooks, a longtime Oakland activist and co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, told KQED that while the news felt like "a punch in the gut," she was hardly surprised.

Brooks noted that the verdict highlights a glaring contradiction in the U.S. criminal justice system that she said treats white defendants with much greater leniency than it does people of color, particularly Black people."If you look who's funneled into American prisons and if you look whose lives are protected and defended inside of our courtrooms, we see grave disparities where Black, Indigenous and other people of color always end up with the short end of the stick," she said.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

Organizers and community leaders will continue fighting against racial injustice nationwide, Brooks insisted, despite the profound discouragement from verdicts like this one. Large demonstrations against the verdict are expected to place in scores of cities across the country, including one planned for downtown Oakland on Friday evening.

But Brooks said she is also increasingly concerned that Rittenhouse's acquittal could encourage further violence from white nationalists.