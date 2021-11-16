An unpaid $6 bridge toll can easily grow to hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees and penalties.

Economic justice advocates in the Bay Area want to change that.

Having been on the receiving end of this extreme system of late payments and penalties (and eventual vehicle registration hold), I can attest to the fact that these charges can pile up ridiculously fast.

Fortunately, SPUR has shined a spotlight on the overly punitive toll collections system (one that predominantly impacts lower-income drivers) and the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) recently voted to reduce late fees and fines.

As for those of you who already have tens of thousands of dollars in toll debt . . . BATA is still working on that.