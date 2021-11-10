With Date Set on Recall Election of SF DA Chesa Boudin, Campaigns Kick into High Gear

The recall effort was widely expected to make the ballot after backers submitted about 80,000 signatures in October, more than the 51,325 required. The June 7 election will be consolidated with the California statewide primary election.

“We have tremendous momentum on our side that is growing daily in every corner of San Francisco,” said recall campaign chair Mary Jung in a statement, and pledged to “help ensure San Francisco has a DA that makes public safety their number one priority.”

Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for the anti-recall campaign told KQED that the recall effort is a “Republican power grab.”

"Boudin was elected to reform our criminal justice system to make our city safer and expand services to victims," she said. "That’s what he has been doing. That’s what he’ll continue to do."

Boudin was elected district attorney in 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive prosecutors determined to reform the criminal justice system. He was a baby when his parents as Weathermen radicals were sentenced to long prison terms for their roles in a deadly 1981 robbery that killed two police officers and a security guard.

Kathy Boudin was paroled in 2003. David Gilbert was granted parole last month.

In January, Boudin came under fire after a parolee allegedly ran a red light in a stolen car and killed two women on New Year’s Eve. The police union said Boudin’s office missed several chances to prosecute Troy McAlister and hold him in jail, including days earlier when he was arrested for alleged car theft.

Boudin at the time said charging McAlister with a nonviolent crime would not have necessarily put him behind bars and off the streets.