New Study Finds Millions of California Workers are ‘Functionally Unemployed’

For Ludwig, the problem comes down to the government’s current definition of employed. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics defines a person as employed if that person works at least 1 hour during its 7-day survey period.

“You were counted as employed, even if you were desperate to have a full-time job,” Ludwig said.

To capture a more detailed view of the functionally unemployed, LISEP researchers included anyone unemployed, those working part-time but seeking full-time employment and people making below $20,000.

Luis Philipe Ruiz Gonzalez is one of those desperate for a full-time job.

After weathering the pandemic, broke and living out of a motor home with his wife, the 66-year-old applied without success for a number of jobs, including at SolarCity and San Mateo County Health.

In August, he landed a part-time job delivering paint up and down the San Francisco Peninsula 7 hours a day from Tuesday to Friday. That month, he and his wife moved into his son’s old apartment, with half the rent paid by his son, a personal trainer.

“I am happy because I am working part-time,” said Gonzalez, “but the problem is income, it’s not enough to survive.”

While Gonzalez likes the paint company, which pays him $21 an hour, rent takes half of his wages and the rest doesn’t stave off pangs of hunger at night.

Gonzalez sometimes lines up at San Mateo County charity Samaritan House for fish, fresh produce and dried goods.

“When you are a partial employee,” he said, “you can’t survive.”

California’s unemployment rate hit a high of 16.3% in May 2020 and the state has recovered 63.5% of jobs lost due to the pandemic. But Gonzalez’s struggle to find enough work is not reflected by California’s standard employment measurements, making him functionally unemployed.

“It is worth examining how we capture and report these figures,” said Alissa Anderson, senior policy analyst at the California Budget & Policy Center, “because they affect how policy choices are made and support is provided for families and households.”