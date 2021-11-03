Child Vaccinations Begin in California With Toys and Gifts

Last month, more than 1,000 people gathered at the state Capitol to protest vaccine mandates.

California has had some of the strictest masking and vaccination requirements in the country, but new cases and hospitalizations have been climbing again. In the last two weeks new cases have risen by 11% and the number of hospitalizations has increased by more than 200. State models predict continued increases in hospitalizations as colder weather and holidays drive people inside.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that California would have the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren — about 6.7 million public and private school students in the nation’s most populous state — once the federal government has given final approval for the shots. The mandate will be phased in and will likely not take full effect until next July.

Newsom hailed the new availability Wednesday, saying the pandemic “has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids."

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday: a recommendation from advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

The federal government has promised enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids in this age group, with many enthusiastic parents rushing to get their younger children inoculated before the holiday season.

Some Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California will start offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children as soon as Monday, officials said.

“Now parents can kind of take a collective sigh of relief,” said Dr. Keedra McNeill, a Kaiser pediatrician and mother of two daughters ages 6 and 8.

Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest health care providers, participated in the Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial in Northern California, which found the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 had an efficacy rate of over 90%, said Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the chain's vaccine study center.

“We’ve been doing clinical trials for 30 years and I feel very comfortable and confident that the clinical trials that were done for these children, children ages 5 to 11 were ... done with the same high-quality standards that have been done for all the other vaccines that we’ve been studying for the last 30 years,” she said.

In Marin County, officials expect to be able to vaccinate 1,000 children per day at rotating sites, while Contra Costa County plans to open county clinics Saturday to start doling out the 20,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine expected this week.

“I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will be able to get their children fully vaccinated before the winter holidays.”

___

Jocelyn Gecker reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Olga R. Rodriguez contributed to this article.