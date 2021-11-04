If you’ve grown up with the legend of La Llorona, you might be surprised to see how she’s depicted in a two-story mural at 24th and York Street in San Francisco’s Mission District. Instead of the ghost of a wailing woman, crying out for the very children she murdered, in this mural La Llorona is a protector of children, and she reflects the environmental struggles of women around the world. To understand how a traditional legend has come this far, and taken so many forms, Bay Curious delves deep into the story of La Llorona.





