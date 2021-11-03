SF DA Charges Officer With Homicide in 2017 On-Duty Shooting of Sean Moore

Tony Montoya, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said in a statement that Cha and Patino were responding to a call for service when they contacted “the very hostile Sean Moore,” and that the union supports Cha’s “constitutionally protected right to present his defense against these charges.”

On the early morning of Jan. 6, 2017, Cha and Patino were responding to a noise complaint from Moore’s neighbor, who said Moore was harassing him in violation of a restraining order, according to prosecutors.

The subsequent volatile encounter, which unfolded over about 8 minutes and 30 seconds, was captured on the officers’ body cameras. In the video, Moore curses at the officers from behind a metal door grate, tells them he is taking out his garbage and orders them to leave.

Cha and Patino initially walk away from the door and down the stairs, but come back up again when Moore reappears, at which point Cha pepper-sprays him.

Moore briefly goes back inside before coming out a third time. He opens the metal grate and bends down, appearing to pick something up off the steps. When the officers try to detain him, Moore pulls away.

At that moment, Patino hits Moore twice with a baton, after which Moore punches him and kicks Cha. Cha fires twice, hitting Moore in the stomach and the groin.

Boudin on Tuesday pointed out that during a recent civil lawsuit brought by Moore’s family, five judges all agreed that Patino and Cha were acting outside of their authority when they went up Moore’s staircase the second and third times.

“It's essentially a question of, do we, as citizens, as residents of San Francisco, have the right to be safe and secure in our own home?” Boudin asked. “Do we have the right to tell police that they're not wanted and to leave our property? Or do we risk getting killed for doing so?”

Moore had paranoid schizophrenia, according to the lawsuit, and the shooting has raised questions about the department’s handling of suspects experiencing apparent psychiatric crises, and its implementation of a new policy requiring deescalation.

Both officers kept their jobs with the department following the incident.

Neither the SFPD nor Cha’s legal representative immediately responded to requests for comment.

Civil rights lawyer Adante Pointer, who represented Moore’s mother in the civil lawsuit against the city, said his client is “overjoyed” that Cha is being criminally charged.

“She strongly feels that her son was killed because they failed to properly address and deal with his mental health condition,” he said. “So they turned his mental health condition into a death sentence, by the way, in which they antagonized her son and ultimately shot him in cold blood.”

The city agreed to settle the suit for $3.25 million in June. Moore was serving time in San Quentin State Prison on unrelated charges when he died last year.