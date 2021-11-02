KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Say It Ain't So, Joe

Mark Fiore
Cartoon: President Biden, at the G20 on Saturday, says, "more oil! Hurry! Increase supply! Please!" and at COP26 on Monday says, "cut emissions now! Clean energy! Leadership!"

At the U.N. climate conference on Monday, President Biden pledged that the U.S. would dramatically cut back carbon emissions.

Just a few days before at the G20 meeting, he asked top energy-producing countries to boost oil production.

Of course, Biden is correct when he points out that we can't turn off the oil tap and go entirely green immediately, but do we really need to increase production as we try to avoid climate catastrophe?

If we're trying to make things better, maybe we should stop making things worse.

