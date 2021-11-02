Say It Ain't So, Joe

At the U.N. climate conference on Monday, President Biden pledged that the U.S. would dramatically cut back carbon emissions.

Just a few days before at the G20 meeting, he asked top energy-producing countries to boost oil production.

Of course, Biden is correct when he points out that we can't turn off the oil tap and go entirely green immediately, but do we really need to increase production as we try to avoid climate catastrophe?

If we're trying to make things better, maybe we should stop making things worse.