City officials across multiple departments have received at least $430,950 in free tickets to the Outside Lands music fest.

The San Francisco Ethics Commission is not pleased.

Officials with the Recreation and Parks Department are responsible for handling the contract with Another Planet Entertainment, the company that puts on the three-day music festival.

Over the past several years, the concert promoter has given hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the festival's pricey tickets to Rec and Parks, which then doles out the free tickets to employees and politico types throughout San Francisco.

Through the miracle of a magic loophole, this is somehow not a conflict of interest.

Full disclosure: this cartoonist was not the recipient of one of the 6 free tickets that were given to KQED.

Awkward.