Pfizer COVID Vaccines For Kids 5-11 Might Almost Be Here. What Questions Do You Have?

Many parents and caregivers of young children have been eagerly waiting for U.S. health officials to officially authorize the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11.

Wondering when the vaccine will be available for kids? Depending on if the CDC makes their final decision this week, children aged 5-11 could begin getting vaccinations as early as next week, with the first little ones in line to be fully vaccinated by mid-December.

As California prepares for a statewide vaccine rollout for kids, we know you may be wanting to gather as much information as you can about vaccinating the young kids in your home against COVID.

So we're here to answer your questions, to help you and your loved ones feel prepared about children's Pfizer COVID vaccines. Send us your question below, and you could see it answered in KQED's reporting.



What questions do you have about children's COVID-19 vaccines?