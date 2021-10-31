Walking from San Francisco to Mountain View as an 'Ode' to LGBTQ Afghans and Refugees

“Being a gay Arab man who grew up in the Middle East, I honestly cannot think of a better place to be out and gay than San Francisco,” Reslan said. For him, it’s this dichotomy that prompted him to bring attention to the many members of the LGBTQ community around the world who don't enjoy the same freedoms.

For many tech workers and Googlers like Reslan, the commute along the peninsula to Mountain View is a familiar journey. "We complain about traffic. We complain about staying on 101, but people who don't have a choice have to run from their country and have to walk many, many, many more miles just to get to safety," Reslan said.

The idea started just ten days ago, but already he's raised over $3,500 through the GoFundMe campaign and $22,000 internally through Google matching grants. All proceeds will go to a San Francisco-based organization called Rainbow Street that works specifically with LGBTQ+ refugees from the Middle East and North Africa.

“We as an organization envision a world where queer people everywhere can live with dignity,” said Alex Sayde who is on the board of the organization. Rainbow Street partners with activists and care providers in the region to provide immediate and long term solutions for queer and trans people “experiencing persecution or disenfranchisement,” he said.

"Usually we work with people who are in crisis or those who face immediate danger," he added.

Though Rainbow Street doesn't have staff on the ground in Afghanistan, they have received requests for assistance from those fleeing Afghanistan Sayde said. And while he noted that there are many organizations focusing on migration assistance and resettlement, one of the reasons Rainbow Street exists is to fill the gap in providing support for those "first steps when a queer person in the region is in crisis,” he said. "Many people will eventually need to speak to a lawyer if they want to migrate, but that first night they may not even know where to find a lawyer." Sayde will join Reslan for part of the walk.