Youth Environmental Activists Call Out Funders of 'Climate Chaos'

Climate demonstrators gathered outside the San Francisco headquarters of investment management company BlackRock on Friday, as part of a global day of action. Demonstrators came out to demand financial institutions end their funding of corporations perpetuating climate destruction — actions took place in at least 100 cities around the world in an effort to "defund climate chaos."

The worldwide day of action was timed ahead of COP26, the United Nations climate conference beginning in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Bank on Our Future campaign is based on the idea that stopping the funding of asset managers like BlackRock would help stop the flow of funding for oil and gas.

Participants included at least 200 youth who left school in a climate strike, survivors of various wildfires across the state, and indigenous leaders. Eight demonstrators blocked the entrances to BlackRock’s building throughout the day and two were arrested after hanging a banner saying: "Investments set the world on fire from CA to Amazon #DefundClimateChaos" from the Salesforce Transit Center nearby.

In addition to a march and rally, participants painted a block-long street mural created with paint made from ashes from California wildfires. Youth Vs. Apocalypse, a group of young climate justice activists with a focus on youth of color, and the working class, organized the march.