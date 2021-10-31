KQED is a proud member of
Photos: New Alcatraz Exhibit Showcases the Hidden Costs of Incarceration

Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman
Christian Davis, supervising ranger at Alcatraz, looks at a new exhibit on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 28, 2021, featuring stories of the United States prison system told through the voices and experiences of formerly incarcerated people, scholars, and criminal justice advocates. The Big Lock Up: Mass Incarceration in the United States is a free self-guided experience that uses text, photographs, multimedia and interactive content to engage audiences on the history of incarceration in the country. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For years, San Francisco's former floating prison, Alcatraz Island, has made its reputation mostly on famous escapes and infamous people.

Now a new exhibit, one of its first new permanent showcases in decades, is instead highlighting injustices in the U.S. mass-incarceration system.

It’s called “The Big Lockdown: Mass Incarceration in The United States." Free with admission, it's the first major permanent exhibit on the island in 30 years. The exhibit is a self-guided experience that uses text, photographs and interactive content to inform audiences about the history of incarceration in the U.S.

Its exhibits explicitly question the criminal justice system, with panels that say "Who is harmed?" and "Can we do better?"

KQED reporter Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman stands in the front of a ferry arriving on Alcatraz island on Oct. 28, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“We have a new impetus here to try to make Alcatraz relevant to conditions in the country today, as well as to move away from the Hollywood image of Alcatraz to more relevant issues and to get people thinking about these issues in a critical way," said Will Elder, a spokesperson for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Vistors exit the ferry onto Alcatraz island on Oct. 28, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The exhibit features infographics explaining how the war on drugs and systemic racism has disproportionately incarcerated people of color, as well as panels describing how education, affluence, drug use and whether or not someone is placed in foster care, can influence the likelihood that someone is incarcerated.

According to data from 2017, 28% of inmates incarcerated between 2000 and 2013 had a history of either an open child welfare case for in-home services or an out-of-home foster care placement. In 2018, 44% of children in the foster care system nationwide were Black or Latinx.

Photos and stories of formerly incarcerated people line a wall in a new exhibit on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 28, 2021, featuring stories of the United States prison system told through the voices and experiences of formerly incarcerated people, scholars, and criminal justice advocates. The Big Lock Up: Mass Incarceration in the United States is a free self-guided experience that uses text, photographs, multimedia and interactive content to engage audiences on the history of incarceration in the country. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The exhibit also explores the social cost of being incarcerated, not only to the incarcerated themselves, but to their families and communities, primarily shown through video interviews of formerly incarcerated people discussing their experiences and the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.

Visitors look through a new exhibit.
Visitors look through a new exhibit on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 28, 2021, featuring stories of the United States prison system told through the voices and experiences of formerly incarcerated people, scholars, and criminal justice advocates. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

There are also examples of how other countries' criminal justice and incarceration systems function, an opportunity for visitors to come to their own conclusions about which systems are most humane.

A new exhibit on Alcatraz Island displays different handcuffs used  on incarcerated people. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“We try to present the exhibit in ways that ask questions. So how did we get here? Does history matter? Who is harmed? Can we do better? We try and present the information in a way that really asks the visitor questions more than we tell them the answers,” said Michele Gee, chief of interpretation and education for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

An installation  displays a graph showing how the United States has the world's largest prison system. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

There’s also a strong interactive component. Polling stations ask visitors questions for their opinions on incarceration and are designed to be used by two people simultaneously. The idea is that after learning more about mass incarceration, the exhibit will become a place for people to have discussions and exchanges of ideas.

An installation reads, "Is Justice Colorblind?"
An installation reads, "Is Justice Colorblind?" at a new exhibit on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 28, 2021, featuring stories of the United States prison system told through the voices and experiences of formerly incarcerated people, scholars, and criminal justice advocates. At the end of the exhibit, there’s a statement. Gee said it will change periodically, but today it says: “People convicted of felonies should be allowed to vote.” (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Next to the question are a box of tokens and a place for you to cast your own vote on the matter.

An interactive installation says, "People Convicted of Felonies Should Be Allowed to Vote."
An interactive installation says, "People Convicted of Felonies Should Be Allowed to Vote" and gives visitors the option to vote yes, no, or maybe at a new exhibit on Alcatraz Island. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For more information on the exhibit, visit the National Park Service website.