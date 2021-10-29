All Pollution Is Local

While Chevron CEO Michael Wirth faced accusations in Congress of spreading climate change disinformation, a fire and toxic flaring at his company's Richmond refinery is being investigated by Bay Area air regulators.

In explaining why Chevron isn't investing in renewable technology like wind and solar, Wirth recently said the money is better spent on dividends, saying of investors, "let them plant trees."

Yes, he went fully Marie Antoinette.

The oil giant right here in our backyard leads the pack of investor-owned companies who, together with state-owned entities, are responsible for a third of all carbon emissions worldwide.

Bikes and electric cars never looked so good . . .