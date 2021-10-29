SF Extends Program to Keep Hotels Open for Unhoused Residents

“If it wasn't for that hotel, I'd be out on the streets in a tent as well, with my children,” she said.

Now, Griffin and her family are moving into a subsidized two- bedroom apartment in the East Bay city of Pittsburgh, an arrangement set up for her by a San Francisco housing case manager.

More than 1,400 people are still staying in the remaining hotels, said Emily Cohen, a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, adding that the program does not have the capacity to continue accepting new people off the street. Doing so would also slow down efforts to rehouse people already in the program, she said.

The extension of the program was authorized by the federal government and will cost $67 million, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying for more than two-thirds of it — and the city picking up the remaining $21 million tab.

City officials say they're focusing on providing stable housing for the current hotel residents, so in order to reach that goal of rehousing the over 1,400 guests, they'll need to move about 35 to 40 people a week into permanent housing.

As of this month, 729 participants in the program have been rehoused since it began last year.

“It takes significant city and nonprofit staffing to move people from the hotels into housing,” Cohen said. “It's not a quick process. And so we really need to have the capacity and the workers to do this process. Any delays will just result in a tremendous crisis at the end of the program.”

Cohen said the program's extension buys more time to move as many people as possible into stable housing.

