SF Extends Program to Keep Hotels Open for Unhoused Residents

San Francisco plans to extend a shelter-in-place program through September 2022 that provides hotel rooms for unhoused people, city officials announced Thursday.
The decision comes a month after advocates for people experiencing homelessness protested in front of City Hall last month, calling for a continuation of the program that has now served over 3,700 residents since April 2020.
San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing began phasing out the program — part of Project Roomkey, a statewide homeless relief — in June, when COVID-19 infection rates in San Francisco were declining. Since then, the city has closed six of 25 hotel locations used for the program.
It had been planning to incrementally phase out the remaining locations through next June, pointing to budget constraints and will officially end in Sept. 2022 once all the guests still in shelter-in-place hotels have permanent housing.
“After the FEMA money ends, there was always the assumption that city funding would be needed to cover the gap,” said Deborah Bouck, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “The point was to not rush people out of SIP hotels and make sure everyone can be housed.”