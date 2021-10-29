KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

SF Extends Program to Keep Hotels Open for Unhoused Residents

Gabriella Frenes
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A protestor holds a sign.
A protestor holds a sign as part of a demonstration outside of San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Protestors asked the city to stop closing Shelter in Place hotels and accept more vulnerable homeless people into empty rooms. (Kate Wolffe/KQED)

San Francisco plans to extend a shelter-in-place program through September 2022 that provides hotel rooms for unhoused people, city officials announced Thursday.

The decision comes a month after advocates for people experiencing homelessness protested in front of City Hall last month, calling for a continuation of the program that has now served over 3,700 residents since April 2020.

San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing began phasing out the program — part of Project Roomkey, a statewide homeless relief — in June, when COVID-19 infection rates in San Francisco were declining.  Since then, the city has closed six of 25 hotel locations used for the program.

It had been planning to incrementally phase out the remaining locations through next June, pointing to budget constraints and will officially end in Sept. 2022 once all the guests still in shelter-in-place hotels have permanent housing.

“After the FEMA money ends, there was always the assumption that city funding would be needed to cover the gap,” said Deborah Bouck, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “The point was to not rush people out of SIP hotels and make sure everyone can be housed.”

Sponsored

In addition to wellness checks and health screenings, the hotel program provides a variety of services, including harm reduction counseling, nursing support, meals, security, laundry, assistance securing public benefits and planning for next steps.

Dominique Griffin, who helped organize last month's protest, participated in a related shelter-in-place program after losing her job early on in the pandemic. She and her two children were able to stay for free for a year at the Oasis Inn near City Hall.

Related Post

“If it wasn't for that hotel, I'd be out on the streets in a tent as well, with my children,” she said.

Now, Griffin and her family are moving into a subsidized two- bedroom apartment in the East Bay city of Pittsburgh, an arrangement set up for her by a San Francisco housing case manager.

More than 1,400 people are still staying in the remaining hotels, said Emily Cohen, a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, adding that the program does not have the capacity to continue accepting new people off the street. Doing so would also slow down efforts to rehouse people already in the program, she said.

The extension of the program was authorized by the federal government and will cost $67 million, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying for more than two-thirds of it — and the city picking up the remaining $21 million tab.

City officials say they're focusing on providing stable housing for the current hotel residents, so in order to reach that goal of rehousing the over 1,400 guests, they'll need to move about 35 to 40 people a week into permanent housing.

As of this month, 729 participants in the program have been rehoused since it began last year.

“It takes significant city and nonprofit staffing to move people from the hotels into housing,” Cohen said. “It's not a quick process. And so we really need to have the capacity and the workers to do this process. Any delays will just result in a tremendous crisis at the end of the program.”

Cohen said the program's extension buys more time to move as many people as possible into stable housing.

“The most stabilizing thing we can do if someone is not yet linked with that right unit for them and has accepted that placement is to keep them in a SIP hotel where they can continue to engage with their housing navigators,” said Emily Cohen, a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

KQED's Kate Wolffe and Spencer Whitney contributed reporting to this story. 