Move Faster, Break Even More Things

As employees aired their concerns about Facebook's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a top executive urged them to "hang in there."

The Facebook Papers offer a look inside the Pandora's box that the $1 trillion social networking company has become.

From sparking an increase in suicidal thoughts among teens to stoking political division to inciting people to violence, the tech giant headquartered in the Bay Area — it has become increasingly apparent — has created something it can't control.

But never mind.

Even as the company is under fire from lawmakers and activists across the globe, Mark Zuckerberg and crew are doubling down on building their immersive virtual reality-based social environment.

What could possibly go wrong?