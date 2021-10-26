FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids Ages 5-11

Skip to:

A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11.

As part of the first step of a robust review process, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously with one abstention that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks — including a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults who get a much higher dose.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.

What's next

If the FDA fully authorizes the kid-size doses, there’s still another step: Next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

For parents or caregivers wondering what's next, the full review process for greenlighting a kid-size doze of the Pfizer vaccination includes four key steps:

An FDA panel review — endorsed Oct. 21

An FDA agency review

A CDC panel review — scheduled for the week of Nov. 1

CDC agency review

If the FDA authorizes the shots following the FDA panel's endorsement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make additional recommendations on who should receive them the first week of November.

At the soonest, children could begin getting vaccinations early next month — with the first youngsters in line fully protected by mid-December.

States are getting ready to roll out shots for little arms — in special orange-capped vials to distinguish them from adult vaccine — as soon as the government gives the OK. More than 25,000 pediatricians and other primary care providers have signed up so far to offer vaccination.