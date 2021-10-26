Power Restored to Most PG&E Customers After ‘Atmospheric River’ Drenches Drought-Stricken California

A powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remained to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state's drought.

The weather system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain Monday evening to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Drenching rains caused widespread flooding and rock slides. Strong winds knocked down trees and toppled two big trucks on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The wind and rain resulted in PG&E's greatest storm-related service impact in October since 2009, according to the utility. PG&E reported that 646,000 customers lost power — about 12% of the utility's 5.5 million customers — though most had it back by Monday.

As of around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 12,636 customers in the Bay Area remained without power, with nearly 4,800 reported in the Peninsula and nearly 3,500 in the South Bay, PG&E spokesperson John King said. More than 19,000 customers systemwide still were without power.