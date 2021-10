While the deluge over the weekend may have put an end to wildfire season, ending the drought is going to take a lot more than one atmospheric river.

Meteorologist Jan Null, a longtime weather guru, estimates that California will need more than 140% of our normal rainfall to end the drought.

Here's hoping we get more atmospheric rivers, "bomb cyclones" or whatever develops as the latest wet, catchy term.

I, for one, am breathing a sigh of relief after months of being on hair-trigger fire alert.