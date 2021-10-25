'Historic Rain' Drenches Bay Area Amid Evacuations and Power Outages

Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that was predicted to move south over the next few days. The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”

San Mateo county has issued an emergency evacuation order to the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. The evacuation was elevated Sunday morning from a warning to an immediate order due to increasing danger of power outages, debris flows and downed trees.

“The heaviest rains are expected later tonight ... So if you think you gotta get out you should get out now,” said David Cosgrave, a spokesperson for Cal Fire. The temporary evacuation point was moved from Half Moon Bay High School to the Ted Adcock Center.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for portions of the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fire burn areas in east central Sonoma County, including Santa Rosa and in rural central Napa County.