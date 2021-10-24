California's Recovery and Hiring Slows Down in September

In California, new coronavirus cases are at their lowest point since the start of the pandemic, schools have fully reopened and the more generous unemployment benefits from the federal government have expired — all signs pointing to what should have been a robust economic recovery in September.

Instead, California is now tied with Nevada for the highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.5% after adding just 47,400 new jobs last month, according to data released Friday.

The most populous U.S. state lost more than 2.1 million jobs in two months at the start of the pandemic following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first-in-the-nation statewide lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Since February, California has been adding jobs at a relentless pace, averaging more than 100,000 new jobs each month. But Friday’s report, coupled with other economic indicators, shows California’s recovery is slowing down.

Last week, new unemployment claims rose sharply in California to more than 80,700, accounting for 31% of all claims nationally despite the state accounting for 11.7% of the nation’s civilian labor force.