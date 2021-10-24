California's Recovery and Hiring Slows Down in September

Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in September, led by leisure and hospitality based on what state officials said was strength in performing arts and spectator sports. Of the more than 2.1 million jobs lost in California at the start of the pandemic in March and April of 2020, the state has regained just over 1.7 million of them, or 63.5%.
“Our economic recovery continues to make promising progress, with 812,00 new jobs this year and regaining over 63% of those jobs we lost to the pandemic,” said Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
September’s hiring slowdown appears to have not impacted California’s finances. California gets most of its money from taxes on personal income, sales and corporations.
So far, the state is collecting a lot more money than officials thought it would. New estimates published Friday show the state is on pace to have between “$8 billion and $30 billion in unanticipated revenue” this year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.
That’s mostly because of the state’s high concentration of billion-dollar tech companies and their wealthy executives who pay a higher tax rate on capital gains than most other states.
It’s also because most of the state’s job losses during the pandemic were of people with lower-wage jobs. The state’s higher wage earners mostly kept their jobs and transitioned to working from home.
That doesn’t mean California could have a $30 billion surplus next year. Every dollar of unanticipated revenue equals about 40 cents of state surplus because of constitutional requirements on how the state’s money must be spent.
Still, Newsom was giddy about the numbers during an interview on Wednesday with NBC’s Chuck Todd in Beverly Hills.
Responding to a question about California’s homelessness crisis, Newsom said California has all of this extra money “because of the economic output that’s second to none in all Western democracies over the last five years.”
He said the money has allowed the state to make recent investments in homelessness services and affordable housing.
“We’re investing an unprecedented amount of money, and we have political will and new accountability measures that have never been in place at the local level to deliver on the reforms necessary,” he said.