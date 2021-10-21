KQED is a proud member of
Would You Like Fries With Your Rage?

Cartoon: we see an In-N-Out "double-double" burger, an "animal style" burger and a "Trump style" In-N-Out spokesman raging about the S.F. vaccine mandate.The San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down the city's only In-N-Out Burger's location — at Fisherman's Wharf — because the fast food chain was refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

Corporate headquarters was not happy and used the occasion to unleash a barrage of Trumpian grievances about the injustice of a public health department telling a fast food corporation what to do.

The rage was seasoned, of course, with righteous proclamations that the company would not "segregate customers" and refuses to "discriminate against customers."

The former Anti-Vaxxer-In-Chief would be proud.

