Would You Like Fries With Your Rage?

The San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down the city's only In-N-Out Burger's location — at Fisherman's Wharf — because the fast food chain was refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

Corporate headquarters was not happy and used the occasion to unleash a barrage of Trumpian grievances about the injustice of a public health department telling a fast food corporation what to do.

The rage was seasoned, of course, with righteous proclamations that the company would not "segregate customers" and refuses to "discriminate against customers."

The former Anti-Vaxxer-In-Chief would be proud.