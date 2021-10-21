Pressure Mounts on UC System to Reach Agreement with Lecturers as Strike Looms

He and 11 other assemblymembers have signed a letter addressed to UC President Michael Drake that went out Tuesday, urging him to “prioritize labor peace and job stability for lecturers.” Other lawmakers have issued their own letters with the same sentiment, such as Dr. Richard Pan, a former UC faculty member who’s now a Senate Democrat representing Sacramento.

But there may be limits to mutual understanding. The UC denies that lecturers are being pushed out of their positions to make way for cheaper instructors, a chief union allegation.

Asked whether lecturers leave of their own volition, Silas, the head of UC’s labor relations, said “yes, some do.” Does that imply most leave for other reasons, such as being pushed out? Silas didn’t directly answer that.

“The term ‘pushed out’ is a mischaracterization,” Silas said. “The university has proposed to continue the dialogue with the union … if there does appear to be an issue of a trend, and to address those things with the union.”

How did we get here?

For more than two years UC-AFT, the union representing lecturers, has been at a standstill with the UC Office of the President over a new labor contract that provides them with greater job stability.

A CalMatters investigation showed that a quarter of lecturers — instructors typically with doctorates who provide about a third of the instruction undergraduates at the UC receive — don’t come back annually. Though the data CalMatters obtained doesn’t show why lecturers churn at rates higher than other education workers, a key grievance among them is that the UC doesn’t offer continuous work. Instead, most lecturers have to reapply for their jobs every quarter or year and rarely know if they’ll have a job after their short contracts expire.

Core to the union’s demands is a promise to have lecturers evaluated so that their bosses can make informed hiring and dismissal decisions. Such a review system doesn’t exist at the UC for most lecturers, though it does at the larger California State University.

For some students, the lack of an evaluation for lecturers is perplexing.

“I want my teacher to be someone that knows what they’re doing,” said Sofia Stuart, a second-year biology major at UCLA who took part in a protest organized by lecturers last week. Without lecturer reviews, the UC could just hire inexperienced lecturers or renew ineffective ones, she said.

Natalie Lim, another UCLA student at the protest, held a sign calling for multi-year contracts for lecturers. “I want my institution to have morals and it doesn’t really feel like that right now,” she said.

The letter from lawmakers zeroes in on the lack of an evaluation process.

“By refusing to evaluate lecturers or use a merit-based retention process, the University also fails to foster a skilled teaching faculty, instead punishing experience and letting excellent faculty go arbitrarily,” the letter said. “Sadly, UC students are being cheated of educational continuity and dependable mentorship.”

Job stability and evaluations

The latest UC offer would go a long way to assuring more job stability for lecturers, but with key caveats.