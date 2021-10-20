One Step Closer: FDA Authorizes Moderna and J&J COVID Vaccine Boosters, With Expected Review by CDC Thursday

By giving its blessing to the use of a mixed vaccine combination, the FDA authorization could make it easier to give booster shots in nursing homes where residents haven't all received the same original immunizations.

"From a public health perspective, there's a clear need in some situations for some individuals to receive a different vaccine," said Dr. Amanda Cohn, chief medical officer at the CDC's National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases, during last week's FDA meeting.

The move could also make it easier for a wide range of people to get a booster, as any available shot would suffice.

Dr. Mark Sawyer, a committee member from Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, cited ease of access under the mix-and-match approach. "I'm sold already," he said, during the committee's deliberations. "And that's because I agree completely with Dr. Cohn's comments that we need flexibility and improved access for everybody, which the flexibility of being able to mix and match will allow."

If approved by the CDC, the Moderna authorization will cover a booster for people who were immunized with the company's two-shot vaccine at least six months beforehand. Those eligible would be people 65 years and older or those 18 to 64 who are either at high risk of severe COVID-19 or whose work or institutional exposure puts them at high risk of contracting the virus.

The authorization comes after a committee of advisers to the FDA voted 19-0 in support of the booster last Thursday. The scope of the Moderna authorization matches the one FDA gave to Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses in September.

One difference: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster is half the dose of the initial shots used in its two-shot vaccination: 50 micrograms of mRNA versus 100 micrograms per each initial shot. The Pfizer vaccine, meanwhile, uses a third identical dose.

The FDA also authorized a booster dose of the J&J vaccine that can be received at least two months after initial immunization for people 18 and older. A study published by the CDC in September showed the J&J vaccine was about 68% effective, about a month after the shot, in keeping people out of the hospital for COVID-19. By comparison, Moderna's vaccine was 92% effective, and Pfizer's 77%, about four months after.

Several committee members noted that people were already getting booster doses and using a mix-and-match approach on their own.

"Many Americans are taking matters into their own hands," said Dr. Ofer Levy, a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. "I'm reading in the media that people are getting boosters or mixing different products through their primary care providers, or not revealing what they got before. In the real world, all these kinds of combinations of extra boosters are already happening."

More than 9 million people in the U.S. have received a Pfizer booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also show that more than 1.6 million people have already received a Moderna booster and more than 11,000 another shot of the J&J vaccine — despite lacking official approval.

Ofer asked the FDA to act quickly: "I think it's a matter of some urgency for FDA to help sort out what is admittedly a complicated and challenging scenario. We can't hide from it. And I do think we need to give guidance to the public."