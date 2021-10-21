San Francisco Temporarily Shuts Down Its Only In-N-Out for Refusing to Check Patrons' Vaccination Status

He went a step further, adding that the company aims to make all customers feel welcome and finds it "unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe" to ask staff to "segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not."

But a Aug. 12 health order from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the director of SFDPH states that the proof-of-vaccination requirement "does not include individuals ordering or picking up food or drink to go."

Under the San Francisco health order, In-N-Out customers who do not offer proof of vaccination can still be served, as long as they take their order to go or eat at the restaurant's outdoor tables and do not dine indoors.

"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business," Wensinger's statement said on behalf of In-N-Out. "This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive."

Repeated notices, then closure

City officials first visited the San Francisco In-N-Out restaurant on Sept. 24 after receiving a non-emergency 311 complaint and followed up again on Oct. 6 to find that the restaurant was still not following the law. Just over a week later, the public health department issued a notice of violation and closure requiring the establishment to "cease all operations on site immediately because of the threat it poses to public health."

The department said it had also issued a notice of violation to the property owner, Texas-based Anchorage Holdings LP.

The restaurant has since "taken steps to comply" and reopened for takeout and outdoor dining only, public health officials said. They added that the restaurant can reopen indoor dining when it "shows an adequate process and procedure for complying with the health order and passes a health and safety check."

Health officials said they had not heard of any plans from In-N-Out to check patrons' vaccination status or open its indoor dining area as of Wednesday morning.

