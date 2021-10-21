San Francisco Temporarily Shuts Down Its Only In-N-Out for Refusing to Check Patrons' Vaccination Status

Here's a story with some meat: The San Francisco Department of Public Health briefly shut down the city's only In-N-Out Burger location last week because it was not properly checking patrons' vaccination documentation.
The city has required full proof of vaccination in order to enter public spaces, including bars and restaurants, since August. It began easing indoor mask requirements last Friday but still requires patrons to wear masks inside restaurants except while actively eating or drinking.
Health officials temporarily shut down the fast food franchise's San Francisco burger joint last Thursday after learning staff members were not checking diners' vaccination status, the San Francisco Department of Public Health told NPR over email.
It said that public health officials had informed In-N-Out several times about the proof-of-vaccination requirement but that the restaurant did not comply.
Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out's chief legal and business officer, said in a statement provided to NPR that the restaurant had posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements but was not preventing the entry of customers who didn't have the proper documentation.