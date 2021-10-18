San José Sharks Player Suspended for 21 Games for Using a Fake Vaccination Card

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement.

“I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for," he added. "During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The Sharks have not said what Kane’s status will be after the investigations. Kane had not been around the team since the start of training camp while the investigations were ongoing in an agreement between him and the team.

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the team said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

