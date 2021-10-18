Could a Strip of Dilapidated Orange County Motels Be Converted Into a Bastion of New Housing for the Unhoused?

Through the initiative, called Homekey, the state is distributing funds to local governments and nonprofit developers to buy aging motels and other business properties and turn them into housing units for the unhoused. Since July 2020, the project has spurred the creation of roughly 6,000 affordable housing units statewide, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

This coming fiscal year, the Newsom administration has said it wants to spend nearly $3 billion to create housing for some 14,000 unhoused people — in what would be the largest single investment in new housing for the unhoused in California history

Jamboree Housing Corporation, an Orange County nonprofit developer, recently received $26 million in state Homekey funds to purchase two motels along Beach Boulevard and turn them into long-term permanent housing for the unhoused, with on-site counseling services and security.

Michael Massie, the group’s chief housing development officer, says the sheer quantity of aging motels in Orange County offers enormous opportunities for creating housing.

He says the motels already serve as a kind of short-term housing for unhoused people — but that conditions are often squalid and dangerous.

“We know that this is often housing of last resort,” said Massie. “So when people can’t pull everything together to enter the housing market, they’ll use motels as a place to live.”

Hoping to get additional money from another round of Homekey funding, Jamboree Housing is already eyeing 10 more distressed properties in the vicinity, many of them motels, to buy and develop into housing for the unhoused.

Massie says cities increasingly see Homekey as both a way to fight homelessness and improve blight.

“We’re getting phone calls and cities are calling us and asking, ‘How did you do that? How did you make that happen? We have these motels as well,’ ” Massie said.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, whose city has many aging motel properties, is eager to get on board.

The city just refurbished one such former motel — a project called Buena Esperanza, that predates Homekey — where 70 units of housing will soon be available to the unhoused.

Sidhu says Anaheim can do many more of these conversions with funding from the state.

“I’m going to do as many as possible if the funding is available to get these people off the street and clean the neighborhood,” he said.

For Marleta, those projects can't come soon enough. She urges local and state officials to move fast and stick to ambitious plans, because the need is huge.

“I mean, I know it’s probably more complicated than that,” she said. “But it’s hard out here. They need to clean it up, and the first thing they need to do is give people somewhere to live.”

*This story was a collaboration between KQED and KCRW in Santa Monica.

