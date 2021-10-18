Vallejo's 'Participatory Budgeting' Process

Nearly a decade ago, Vallejo launched an experiment: what if citizens played a more active role in deciding how to spend public money?

It's a process called 'participatory budgeting', and Vallejo is the first city in the nation to try this citywide. Now, more local governments in California are considering this approach, too.

Today, we're sharing an episode of California State of Mind, a podcast from Capital Public Radio and CalMatters. Hosts Nicole Nixon and Nigel Duara explore this topic with CapRadio's News and Features Editor Pauline Bartolone.



